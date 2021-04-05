Gainesville High School has hired Justin Powers as its new head boys basketball coach.
Powers comes over from Freedom-South Riding. In 2019, Powers led the Eagles to the Class 5 state championship game, where they lost to Maury 57-49.
Powers took over as Freedom-South Riding’s head coach in 2013. He’s a former assistant at Robinson High School.
The Eagles went 2-12 this season. Gainesville opens in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.