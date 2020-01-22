Manassas resident Justin Robinson will resume his pro basketball career with the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team announced the signing Tuesday.
The Washington Wizards waived Robinson Jan. 5. Robinson an undrafted rookie free-agent out of Virginia Tech, played in nine games for the Wizards. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 assists in 18 games for the Wizards’ G-League team.
Robinson is available for Delaware’s game Wednesday against the Memphis Hustlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.