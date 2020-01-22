With the game hanging in the balance, Osbourn Park junior Katie Lemanski stepped to the free-throw line with 0.5 seconds on the clock and the game tied 51–51.
After the first attempt rattled off the side of the rim, she took a breath and went through her routine once more. This time, her attempt splashed through the net to give the Yellow Jackets a 52–51 victory over host Stonewall Jackson.
“Even though I missed the first one, I just stayed calm,” Lemanski said just moments after the game-winning shot. “I practice them all the time, so I just went through my routine and made it.”
Beyond the free throw, Lemanski’s fingerprints were all over Osbourn Park’s comeback in the second half.
Trailing 29–24 at halftime and 39–30 midway through the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets stormed back down the stretch. At the 4:10 mark in the fourth quarter, Lemanski converted a layup in traffic to tie the game 47–47.
Then, as Stonewall Jackson tried to bring the ball up the court to regain the lead, a Lemanski steal led to a layup by Jo Raflo that put Osbourn Park up for the first time all game.
Lemanski had a team-high five points in the fourth quarter en route to 12-point performance. Raflo had a team-best 16 points for the Yellow Jackets, including a quartet of three-point field goals. Osbourn Park outscored the Raiders 12-8 in the final quarter.
“This is a phenomenal group of kids that believe in themselves,” Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly said after the comeback victory. “Tonight, every single player showed resiliency and belief in one another.”
Both teams had 10 wins and a perfect 4–0 record in district play entering the game. With the victory, Osbourn Park now has sole possession of the top spot in the Cedar Run District with a 5–0 record. Overall, they improved to 11–5 on the year.
Two players scored in double figures for the Raiders. Senior Hannah Williams led the team with 18 points, going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Junior Maryan Yusif chipped in 11 of her own, which included a pair of made three-point attempts.
With the loss, Stonewall Jackson fell to 10–5 overall and 4–1 in district play.
Osbourn Park 52, Stonewall Jackson 51
Osbourn Park
Raflo (6 FG, 0–1 FT) 16 pts, Lemanski (4 FG, 4–9 FT) 12 pts, Scarborough (3 FG, 2–3 FT) 8 pts, Osaro (3 FG, 1–4 FT) 7 pts, Epps (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 4 pts, Kellogg (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Cole (0 FG, 2–2 FT) 2 pts, Harju (0 FG, 1–2 FT) 1 pts. TOTAL: 19 FG, 10–21 FT, 52 PTS
Stonewall Jackson
Williams (6 FG, 5–5 FT) 18 pts, Yusif (3 FG, 3–4 FT) 11 pts, Bunchu (3 FG, 2–2 FT) 9 pts, Gomes (2 FG, 1–3 FT) 7 pts, Kanti (1 FG, 2–2 FT) 4 pts, Gaskins (0 FG, 2–2 FT) 2 pts. TOTAL: 15 FG, 15–18 FT, 51 PTS
HALF: Stonewall Jackson 29, Osbourn Park 24
3PT: Osbourn Park 4 (Raflo 4), Stonewall Jackson 6 (Yusif 2, Gomes 2, Bunchu, Williams)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.