Kehler Hamilton hit a grand slam and finished the day 3 for 4 from the plate as Battlefield defeated host Colgan 7-4 Wednesday in the Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament championship game.
With the win, Battlefield (9-1) handed Colgan its first loss of the season. Battlefield also scored a season-high number of runs against the Sharks (11-1), who entered the game having outscored its first 11 opponents 109-7. Battlefield’s only loss this season was its season opener against Colgan, a 10-2 decision March 18.
Colgan led 1-0 after the first inning before Battlefield broke things open in the third by scoring six runs, led by Hamilton’s homer to left field that scored Carson Cho, Carson Estridge and Cooper Harris.
The Bobcats went up 7-1 in the fourth before Colgan scored a run in each of the final three innings of the seven-inning game.
Cho, Estridge and Harris also each had an RBI. Battlefield finished with five hits for the game. Besides his home run, Hamilton also had a double.
Estridge, a West Virginia University signee, started the game for Battlefield and ended up as the winning pitcher. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs, five hits and no walks and struck out three.
Jack Robinson recorded the save, pitching the final 1.2 innings. He walked four and allowed one hit and one run.
The game ended when Brandon Cassedy flied out to Cho at shortstop with the bases loaded.
Ryan Kennedy started the game for Colgan. He allowed three earned runs, four walks and one hit in two innings, while striking out two.
Cassedy pitched the final five innings. He allowed three earned runs, four hits and two walks and struck out six.
Jae’dan Carter was 2 for 4 with a homer for Colgan. Evan Blanchard also had two hits for the Sharks.
