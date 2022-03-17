Keith Honore experienced a strange feeling Wednesday when he turned in his letter of resignation.
“I’m no longer the coach at Potomac,” Honore said. “I’ve spent my entire adult life as a coach at Potomac. If I wasn’t a coach, I was a player. My ties run deep to this place.”
Honore’s reality check was understandable for someone associated with the same program for over 30 years in some capacity. Even his longtime assistants felt it.
“I don’t know if it caught them off guard, but it was like, ‘Wow he did it, that’s it,’” Honore said of his decision to step down.
For 16 seasons, Honore led the boys basketball team to non-stop success in posting a 305-81 career record.
Under Honore, the Panthers won 5A state championships in 2014 and 2016 and were the 2021 Class 6 state runner-up. Potomac also won six regional titles, 12 district/conference regular-season titles and 11 district/conference tournament titles under Honore, while reaching states eight times.
Before taking the head job starting with the 2006-07 season, Honore served as an assistant under his coaching mentor, Kendall Hayes, beginning with the 1994-95 season. Honore also played under Hayes and graduated from Potomac in 1992.
In 21 seasons, Hayes went 423-116 with one state title and nine state tournament appearances overall.
Combined, Hayes and Honore made Potomac home to Prince William County’s most celebrated high school boys basketball team. Potomac has been so good for so long it has not recorded a losing season since going 6-15 in 1984-85.
It was no secret Honore might make this season his last at the Potomac helm.
His son Kyle graduates in June from Potomac and will play college basketball at a location too far away for Honore to see Kyle play and still coach the Panthers.
Honore pulled double duty when another son, Keijon, competed closer at Virginia Wesleyan in Norfolk. But even doing both in-state stretched him.
Kyle, though, is considering two Division II programs: St. Thomas Aquinas in New York and Wingate (N.C.) as well as NAIA St. Thomas University in Miami (FL). As of now, only the two St. Thomas programs have offered Kyle.
Besides Kyle’s future college destination, Honore also said it was overall time to move on from Potomac.
“Like everything, it runs its course,” Honore said. “The last few years there have been changes at Potomac. But the major factor was supporting Kyle.”
Honore emphasized his replacement must have a connection to Potomac basketball program who can personally relate and be fully invested to the Panthers’ tradition and devoted fan “Blue Blood” fan base to maintain continuity.
“I truly believe they have to get this right,” Honore said. “It has to be a Potomac guy who understands the dynamics of this place. Potomac basketball is its own community … I’m not saying that someone from the outside can’t have success here, but I would like it to go to a Potomac guy.”
Former Potomac standout and assistant coach Sherman Rivers said he will not apply for the job. Instead, he will remain Patriot’s head coach. In six seasons, Rivers has led the Pioneers to a 108-35 overall record. Patriot went 26-1 this season and reached the Class 6 state semifinals.
“If we had been losing up here and were under .500 every season, that would be another conversation,” Rivers said. “But I love where I’m at and I love what we’ve built here.”
Still, as soon as InsideNoVa.com ran the story Wednesday about Honore stepping down at Potomac, Rivers’ phone lit up with text messages from people wondering whether he would go to the Dumfries-based school.
“I felt like a pro or college coach,” Rivers said. “I had to put a statement out on Twitter saying I plan to retire at Patriot.”
Anthony Mills is another name that popped up as a possible replacement for Honore. Mills graduated from Potomac in 2005 and just finished his fourth season as Colonial Forge's head boys basketball coach.
Prior to Colonial Forge, Mills spent one season as King George High School’s boys basketball coach. Before King George, Mills led the Battlefield High School girls basketball team for four seasons before stepping down in May of 2017.
Mills said Thursday the Potomac opening is a job he'd consider. He said he would like to talk to Honore more about it.
"It's something I need to sit down and think about," Mills said.
Honore will stay connected with Potomac. His son Kameron is an incoming freshman who considers baseball his primary sport. Honore said he also is not retiring from coaching.
“If the right opportunity comes, I would consider it,” Honore said. “I’ve accomplished a lot in 16 years. If for some reason God saw fit for me not to coach again, I’m at peace with that.”
