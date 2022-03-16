After leading his alma mater to two state titles and over 300 wins in 16 seasons, Keith Honore announced Wednesday he is stepping down as Potomac High School's boys basketball coach.
Honore took over for his mentor Kendall Hayes for the 2006-07 season and continued the Panthers' success as Prince William County's most successful basketball program. In 21 seasons, Hayes went 423-116 with one state title and nine state tournament appearances overall.
Honore led the Panthers to the 5A state championships in 2014 and 2016 and a Class 6 state runner-up finish in 2021. Potomac also won six regional titles, 12 district/conference regular-season titles and 11 district/conference tournament titles under Honore, while reaching states eight times.
Potomac has not recorded a losing record since going 6-15 in the 1984-85 season. Hayes took over the following season.
Potomac has only had four head coaches since the school opened in 1979.
