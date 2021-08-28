Before the game between the Hylton Bulldogs and the Patriot Pioneers was literally stopped by numerous lightning bolts, a figurative one named Keith Jenkins blasted through holes created by a stellar Patriot offensive line, scoring five touchdowns en route to a 42-6 victory in the season opening game for both teams.
With 7:58 remaining in the third quarter, Jenkins scored on a 20-yard run, capping a five-touchdown night, moments before the officials stopped play when lightning was seen in the distance.
After an hour of waiting and with no end in sight, officials and Patriot activities director Brad Qualls met and the game was called for the night. At the time, Qualls said if both coaches agreed the game could be counted as official and moments later, after conferring with both coaches, Qualls reported the game was official.
Jenkins carried 14 times for 225 yards, and also scored on runs of 30, 45, 56, and 26 yards. On each run, Jenkins had a fairly clear path to score, but twice his speed was a key factor in outrunning the coverage. On a hot, sultry evening, Jenkins was seen throwing up into a trash can on the sideline. But after taking a few minutes to recover, he still came in and scored on the 26-yard run.
Patriot’s option-oriented offense looked fairly productive throughout, with quarterback Sam Fernandez making good decisions and getting a few key runs, including a 15-yard scoring run with 1:17 left in the first half that made it 35-6.
Hylton pulled within 7-6 on its opening possession when Jaden Burgess scored on a 1-yard run, but never really got untracked offensively after that. The Bulldogs managed just 87 yards of offense during the game.
Meanwhile, Patriot was moving the ball well throughout. The Pioneers committed just one turnover, on a fumble by Fernandez. However, that turnover was uneventful because Hylton’s offense stalled on the next drive. Fernandez showed strong decision-making ability, twice overcoming possible sacks, staying in the pocket, and firing a well-placed dart to a receiver. Overall, he completed 7 of 10 passes for 74 yards, but he also carried seven times for 48 yards, sometimes eschewing the pass for a run that showed off his athleticism.
There were a lot of positives for Patriot, including netting two turnovers on a fumble and an interception. Just a few minutes before the 35-point running clock rule would have been invoked, lightning cleared the field and ultimately led to its stoppage.
HYLTON 6 0 0 X—6
PATRIOT 7 28 7 X—42 (Game called by mutual agreement in the third quarter due to lightning)
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P—Jenkins 30 run (Canales kick), 8:11
H—Burgess 1 run (run failed), 4:54
Second quarter
P—Jenkins 45 run (kick failed), 9:53
P—Jenkins 56 run (Jenkins run), 5:44
P—Jenkins 26 run (Canales kick), 3:04
P—Fernandez 15 run (Canales kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
P-Jenkins 20 run (Canales kick), 7:58
Individual statistics
Rushing—Hylton, Cathcart 2-33, Burgess 10-18, Rocke 3-2, Leach 2-3, Rekdal 4-(minus 8); Patriot, Jenkins 14-225, Fernandez 7-48, Harrison 1-7.
Passing—Hylton, Rekdal 3-9-0-138-0-; Patriot, S. Fernandez, 7-9-1-74.
Receiving—Hylton Oliver 2-18, Wright 1-27; Patriot, Bigbee 4-31, D. Fernandez 1-18, McLaughlin 1-18, Fairchild 1-8.
