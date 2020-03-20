On the first day of Freedom High School’s baseball practice, senior Thomas Karikari needed to set the record straight before he headed out to the field to lead the players through warmups.
When told that teammate Kennedi Williams looked like a good player based on her athletic build, Karikari stared straight at the person and issued an immediate correction.
“She is a good player,” Karikari said.
In other words, Karikari wanted the bystander to understand that Williams and fellow senior Taylor Smith belonged on the baseball team. Not because Freedom needed players, which they did. But because Williams and Smith possessed the talent and skill to contribute to a team short on both and where success has always been elusive.
Joe Terrien, in his second season as Freedom’s head coach, saw the same qualities and believed both could help a program that's won one district game since its first varsity season in 2006 and only three games overall in the last five seasons.
“He told us that [Kennedi] is really a baseball player who play softball,” said Williams’ mother Tonya.
Smith and Williams played for Freedom’s softball team last season. But they decided separately they wanted to play for baseball instead.
“I didn’t feel the softball team was as committed,” Williams said. “The baseball team felt more like a family. When I’m here, they treat me like a brother.”
Smith sought a higher level of play.
“I wanted an atmosphere that was more competitive and where I could be pushed,” Smith said.
Williams had played softball for at least nine years, including the last two at Freedom. She spent her freshman year playing softball for a school in South Korea, where her father, Colonel Kenneth Williams was stationed in the Army.
Smith had competed for Freedom’s softball team since her freshman year.
Williams and Smith’s situation isn’t unprecedented, but it’s still rare among Virginia public high schools. To make sure everything was in compliance, Freedom activities director Steve Bryson said he checked with the VHSL to see if the girls were allowed to play baseball for their high school team.
Last year, there was no record of a female playing for a Virginia public high school baseball team, according to the VHSL’s annual participation report for sports across all levels (freshman, junior varsity and varsity).
For the 2017-18 school year, there was one listed at Mount Vernon High School. In 2016-17, there were four listed, including a sophomore on Brentsville High School’s junior varsity team. That same player also played junior varsity baseball as a freshman. In addition, Brentsville had another player spend two years on junior varsity in the mid 2000’s.
Terrien said he wasn’t sure if Smith would come out since she was tied up with band responsibilities. But Terrien is glad Smith showed up.
“She's going to have a very big role for us this year,” Terrien said. “As of right now I'm probably going to have her play first for us. That was a huge hole for us last year. Anything she should have caught [at the first practice] she did, and if it wasn't catchable she knocked it down.”
Although usually a left fielder, Williams is versatile enough to play other positions. She will pitch and could see time at third.
“Kennedi will bring a ton to our team this year,” Terrien said. “She's not only going to be one of our best players this year, but she can play anywhere.”
The 5-foot-9 Williams, who has signed with Elizabeth State University for volleyball, has a commanding presence about her. That’s why Terrien relies on her to serve as unofficial assistant coach. At the first day of practice, Terrien asked Williams to help out another player trying baseball for the first time locate second base and how to field ground balls.
“She's been a really great leader for our team for sure,” Terrien said. “If someone is struggling to figure out what to do she's the first one over there to help. She's helped kids figure out where to stand, what to do if the ball is hit to them, leading stretches, she's been amazing.”
Williams and Smith are under no illusions about Freedom’s struggles, especially last season when the varsity baseball team was outscored 340-4 in 13 district games.
The Eagles’ softball team endured the same struggles, which is why both squads will play a junior varsity schedule the next two seasons in order to build the programs back up to compete on a varsity level.
“I’m not so focused on winning, but self-improvement,” Williams said. “Nothing is going to bring us down. We’re optimistic.”
