POTOMAC 93, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 88 (OT): The visiting Panthers outscored the Eagles 16-11 in the extra period of Tuesday’s Cardinal District win.
Kenny DeGuzman scored a season-high 31 points to lead Potomac (7-1, 14-4), which completed the regular-season sweep of Freedom.
DeGuzman, who had scored 30 points twice this season, finished the game 8 of 18 from the field, including going 1 of 4 from the 3-point line, and was 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. He also had five assists and four rebounds.
Jayden Harris contributed a season-high 28 points. He was 11 of 20 from the field (1 of 4 for 3’s) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Peter Mitchell was the other Potomac player to reach double figures, scoring 17. He was 8 of 14 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Potomac was 24 of 32 from the free-throw line and 33 of 65 overall from the field.
Freedom led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter before Potomac took control in the second to take a 36-31 halftime lead.
Freedom was up 58-57 at the end of the third.
For Freedom (5-3, 9-4), Shamar Sisco had 31 points, Tavarres Riley 28 and EJ Reid 11.
Sisco converted six of Freedom’s eight 3-pointers. Sisco was had 10 field goals overall and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Riley had nine field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. He scored 21 points in the second half and two in the overtime period.
Sisco scored 15 points in the second half and three in the overtime period.
Freedom was 20 of 29 from the free-throw line for the game.
