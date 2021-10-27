When Kevin Ambrose began running for Osbourn Park his freshman year, then head cross country coach Carl Kuhn told his runners they would win a state title if they stayed together all four years.

At the time, Ambrose said the Yellow Jackets barely had enough runners to field a team and were the worst team in the district.

But Ambrose and his teammates believed in Kuhn and each other and eventually saw their hard work pay off in leading Osbourn Park to the school’s first state title when it captured the Group AA state cross country championship in 1981.

To make the day even better, Ambrose won as well to become the school’s first individual state champion.

“I can honestly say that my four years at OPHS were among the best years of my life,” said Ambrose, a 1982 OP Graduate who along with 14 other individuals will be inducted Thursday night into the school's first athletic hall of fame class. “We had so much fun, and did a lot of crazy stuff that I can never mention to the kids during my talks. As you know, times were very different 40 years ago. For example, the team gave our coach a gift for winning the cross country state title, which included a beautiful photo collage of our races and a case of beer.”

OPHSCrossCountryTeam-1981.jpg Osbourn Park won the school's first state title in boys cross country in 1981.

With traffic so much lighter in those days, Ambrose recalled how easier it was to run along the road or the railroad tracks that run behind Osbourn Park.

“We could hear the tracks vibrating a minute or two before trains were upon us,” Ambrose said. “On all those runs, Coach Kuhn would wait for us for hours after school until we arrived back at Osbourn Park.”

Ambrose said he and his teammates ran a number of places, including to Bull Run Regional Park and Fountain Head Park in Fairfax County and down Davis Ford Road to Woodbridge and past Clifton some days.

Ambrose said the runs gave him an opportunity to explore the area, while also pushing himself to better his times.

“I think that’s why we were the top team in DMV, and probably one of the top teams in the nation in 1981,” Ambrose said. “We ran a lot of miles, ran hard, but had a lot of fun doing it. I think we were the only school that year to send two runners to Cross Country Nationals at Disney World (Kinney later called Foot Locker).”

Ambrose also recalled the team did not have water bottles back then.

“The hose at the track was our source of drinking water during and after practice,” Ambrose said. “We’d stand in line waiting to drink. And during those really long, hot runs, I drank from creeks multiple times, always hoping I wouldn’t get sick. I never did.”

Ambrose finished his high school career with four individual state titles between cross country and track and went on to run at the University of Virginia.

He earned a letter his freshman year, but his heavy academic workload as an engineering student took up too much time. By his sophomore year, Ambrose focused on school and ended up graduating No. 2 in his computer engineering class.

Once a Jacket, Always a Jacket: Osbourn Park’s athletic hall of fame comes to fruition When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the high school sports season in March 2020 for the remainder of the school year, Keith Laine saw an oppo…

The 57-year-old is currently an Adobe account executive, while also working as a free-lance photographer and writer. He has a self-published book titled “Knickerbocker Stories” coming out in November. The book is a collection of family stories about the Knickerbocker Theatre disaster of 1922 in Washington D.C.

Before the pandemic, he visited Osbourn Park each year over the past decade to talk to students. He looks forward to doing that again Friday as the school will connect the inductees with students to talk about athletics and life after athletics.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the school again and talking to the kids,” Ambrose said “I’m also looking forward to meeting the other inductees. The Hall of Fame banquet sounds like a lot of fun too.”