Once the final whistle blew and the outcome determined, Hylton High School’s boys soccer team took a temporary respite following a hard-fought 1-0 win Thursday over visiting Colgan in the Class 6 Region B championship.
They hugged, They fell to the ground. And they jumped around.
Then in unison they made a beeline toward the goal where senior goalie Kevin Chavez waited.
Moments earlier, the four-varsity member recorded the play of the game when he knocked away a point-blank shot with his right hand that stuffed Colgan’s best chance all night for a goal.
Chavez’s teammates mobbed him as observers stood by, using words like clutch as they reveled in Chavez’s instinctive save.
Colgan’s Franzke Kariuki set up the play with a cross from the left side that sent the ball into of the penalty box less than five yards away from the goal that Jordan Black pounced on with hopes of sending the game into overtime.
“I trusted my body and put my hand out,” Chavez said.
Chavez’s heads-up response squashed that hope to advance Hylton (9-1-2) to the state semifinals and wrap up a second straight regional title. Hylton won regionals in 2019. There was no 2020 spring sports season due to the pandemic.
The Bulldogs host the Grassfield-Cosby winner Monday at 6 p.m. in the state semifinals. If Hylton wins, it will host the state final Wednesday, June 23.
As he watched video of the two team’s regular-season matchup won by Hylton 3-2, head coach Brandon Walker remembered something important. Chavez was unavailable for the game and a freshman replaced him goal.
Knowing Chavez was back this time gave Walker confidence that Hylton would come away with a shutout, especially since Chavez had such an experienced and well-organized defense in front of him.
Comprised of seniors Blaise Liess II, Ryan Barry and Andrew Obeng and junior Kevin Sierra-Fernandez, the group did a standout job of keeping a talented Colgan (8-2-2) offense at bay.
Hylton scored the game’s only goal with under two minutes left in the first half on Elison Miranda’s penalty kick. The opportunity came after Cardinal District player of the year Andres Rodriguez was fouled inside the penalty box.
Walker said Miranda usually takes the team’s penalty kicks, although the day before in practice, the senior went 1 for 18 in penalty kick attempts.
When the opportunity came Thursday, Walker said his assistants asked him whether he still wanted Miranda to take the penalty kick. Walker never hesitated.
“He’s never missed one when the pressure is on,” Walker said.
Still, Walker was nervous.
“I turned my back to the goal when he shot,” Walker said. “I waited for the fans’ reaction.”
Miranda delivered with a high shot just over the Colgan goalie’s outstretched body.
Hylton started off the season 0-1-1, but has taken off since then. The Bulldogs are deep with 26 players and senior-dominated (11).
“It took us two games to figure it out,” Walker said.
