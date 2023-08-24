3

The number of new head coaches: Mike Johnson (Osbourn), Mark Teague (Manassas Park), Guy Burts (Quantico)

4

Number of Prince William seniors committed to Division I programs so far: Battlefield's Brandon Binkowski (Villanova), Freedom-Woodbridge's Kam Courtney (Indiana), Freedom-Woodbridge's EJ Reid (Wake Forest), Brentsville's Langston White (William & Mary)

8

The number of consecutive years Brentsville has made the playoffs, the longest current streak of any local high school.

9

The number of years Darryl Overton has served as Freedom’s head coach, making him the longest-tenured head football coach at the same school of any local program.

56

The number of players out for football this season at Manassas Park. The school cancelled the 2022 season due to low numbers.

2009

The last time Osbourn Park reached the postseason. The Yellow Jackets currently have the longest playoff drought of any local team.