2
The number of times Cedar Run District teams will play each other just for this season until Gainesville joins next season with a varsity team. The Cardinals have a freshman and junior varsity team for 2021 since there is no senior class at the first-year school.
Because this is the second year of the two-year scheduling cycle, the district decided to have its teams play one other district team once as a non-conference game since it’s too hard to find a school to play one season. The first game featuring two Cedar Run District teams will count as the non-conference game.
Once Gainesville fields a varsity football team starting with the 2022 season, then the schedule will go back to where district teams only play each other once. The Cedar Run expanded to eight schools for the 2021-22 school year with the addition of Gainesville and Freedom-South Riding.
3
Number of Gar-Field graduates who are head football coaches: Loren White (Brentsville), Cortez Whiting (Osbourn) and Nate Murphy (Hylton)
5
Number of Prince William seniors committed to Division I programs: Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy (Alabama), Forest Park’s Gilbert Tongrongou (Boston College), Brentsville’s Bryce Jackson (Merrimack) and Gavin Yohn (Davidson), Battlefield’s Wesley Williams (Duke).
6
The number of new head football coaches this season: White, Jimmy Longerbeam (Woodbridge), Reggie Scott (Osbourn Park), Jajuan Johnson (Potomac), Randy Starks (Manassas Park) and Greg Hatfield (Battlefield)
Also the number of consecutive years Brentsville has made the playoffs, which is the longest current streak of any local high school.
7
The number of years Darryl Overton has served as Freedom’s head coach, making him the longest-tenured head football coach at the same school of any local program.
14
The number of touchdown passes Potomac senior quarterback Pete Woolfrey threw last season. That total was second to Gar-Field graduate Bishop Fitzgerald's 16.
1,132
The number of yards Osbourn's Jakari Lewis ran for last season. That total led the area as did his 11 rushing touchdowns.
2009
The last time Osbourn Park reached the postseason. The Yellow Jackets currently have the longest playoff drought of any local team.
