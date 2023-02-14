Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Kim Graham-Miller and Forest Park High School graduate Ali Krieger are members of the 2023 Virginia High School League Hall of Fame class.
They are among five athletes, two coaches and two contributors for this year's class.
The other athletes are Rebecca Buchanan (Carroll County, girls outdoor track), Jonas Spiegel (Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, track, football, baseball) and Terrence Warren (John F. Kennedy-Suffolk, boys outdoor track, football).
The two coaches are Tom Hoy (Mills E. Godwin, boys basketball, tennis, golf) and Monica Wheaton (Oscar Smith, debate and forensics.)
The two contributors are Ray Price (media broadcasting, Newport News Public Schools) and George Stone (basketball official, Richmond area Officials Association).
Graham-Miller starred in track at the Manassas school before graduating in 1989. A sprinter, she won four individual state titles and was a member of two state-champion relay teams.
At the 1989 Group AAA state outdoor track meet, Graham-Miller set then outdoor state records in the 100 (11.73) and the 200 (23.79).
She went on to compete at Clemson, where she was a three-time ACC Performer of the Year, the only woman to win the honor three times. She is among the ACC's 50 greatest female athletes and is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame.
Graham-Miller won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team. She is currently the head track and field coach at UC-San Diego.
Krieger was a soccer and volleyball standout at Forest Park before graduating in 2003.
As a senior in soccer, she was the Gatorade State Girls Soccer Player of the Year after helping the Bruins to their first-ever district and region titles and first state tournament appearance. She was a three-time all-district, all-region and all-state selection.
She earned first-team all-Cardinal District honors as a senior in volleyball. Forest Park reached the Group AAA state final in 2022, her senior season.
Krieger was a two-time all-American at Penn State and played on three World Cup teams, including back-to-back championship squads. She was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team.
Krieger plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL.
The VHSL's Hall of Famer ceremony is Sunday, April 23 in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.