As Kyle Honore goes, so go the Potomac Panthers.
At least that’s been the case for much of the season, and that mantra proved true once again Wednesday night when Potomac hosted the Hylton Bulldogs in a Cardinal District basketball game.
Although Honore scored 11 points in the first half, he missed his first two free throws, just one game after making 20 free throws against Gar-Field. He also did not have one of his better halves as he missed several three-point attempts and also committed a couple turnovers.
So when Potomac found itself down 40-29 at the half, Honore pretty much decided to play like the team leader he is. Honore made all four field goals he attempted in the third quarter to fuel a 17-2 run that gave Potomac a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 62-58 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Potomac (6-2 overall, 3-0 in district play) came out with much more energy, defensive pressure, and overall execution in the second half, but particularly in the third quarter.
After shooting 50 percent from the field in the first half (15 for 30), Hylton made just 1 of 9 shots in the third quarter and just 6 for 20 (30 percent) in the second half, which allowed Potomac to take control. Hylton is now 10-4 overall, 2-2 in district play.
Honore, son of Potomac coach Keith Honore, scored four of Potomac’s first six field goals in the third quarter, including consecutive baskets on mid-range jumpers within a 33-second span. The difference in energy on the part of both the Panthers and Honore was palpable after halftime.
“I just knew I am the leader of this team, so I knew I really had to come out and set the tone. By scoring those first few baskets [in the third quarter] I knew that would really get my team going and get the bench going, so that was my mindset,” Honore said.
Overall, Kyle Honore scored 16 of his game high 27 points in the second half.
For his part, his father said he and his assistant coaches challenged the team at halftime to play better in the second half, in addition to making a defensive adjustment. Both made all the difference in the world.
In the first half, Potomac went 11 for 30 (36.6 percent) from the field and committed, but in the second half, the Panthers dramatically improved that percentage (11 for 20, 55 percent). Perhaps more significantly, though, Potomac’s defense forced as many turnovers (8) by Hylton in the third quarter as had been committed by Hylton in the entire first half.
“We switched our defense [from a half-court set to a full-court press] and I think that changed their [his player’s] energy level,” Keith Honore said. “And we challenged them [our players] at halftime. We told them, ‘We’ve got a challenge ahead of us and we are going to find out a lot about ourselves. Either we come out and fight, or we don’t and we will have a long season ahead.”
Before the full-court pressure occurred, Hylton was moving the ball well and scoring rather consistently. The Bulldogs shot 15 for 30 from the field in the first half, but went just 1 for 9 from the floor in the third quarter and 6 of 20 (30 percent) overall in the second half.
Kelby Garnett, who scored a team-high 18 points for Hylton, scored 12 points in the first half. He scored seven of Hylton’s 21-second quarter points. Bur Hylton made just six field goals in the second half. Lucas Scroggins chipped in 15 for Hylton, including eight in the first half.
Potomac also got a strong second half lift from Kaden Lewis, who scored all seven of his points in the second half. In the waning seconds of the game, Lewis stole the ball and was able to get it into the Potomac offensive zone to seal the victory. He also gave the Panthers a defensive spark that was largely missing in the first half.
“When I saw we were down [at halftime],” Lewis said. “I knew I was a role player on this team so I had to give my team a little lift. No turnovers, play good defense. I knew if I did that we would probably come back and we did.”
Keith Honore said he was proud of his team’s fight and comeback in the second half.
“From top to bottom, this district is tough. Any team can beat any other one on a given night and that makes every win important,” Keith Honore said. “You don’t know what the rest of the season holds—what the weather’s going to hold, you don’t know how the pandemic might affect everything. So every win is important.”
HYLTON (10-4, 2-2) Jalloh 3 0-1 6, Garnett 6 5-7 18, Wright 3 1-1 8, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Cathcart 1 0-0 2, Scroggins 5 4-8 15, Grimes 0 2-2 2. Totals—21 13-21—58.
POTOMAC (6-2, 3-0) Lee 0 3-4 3, Jackson 3 0-0 7, Ray 1 1-1 3, Honore 9 8-13 27, Lewis 3 1-5 7, Bethea 3 2-4 8, Muneka 2 1-1 5. Totals—22 16-28 62.
Halftime score, Hylton 40-29. Three-point goals—Hylton 3 (Garnett, Wright, Scroggins), Potomac 2 (Jackson, Honore). Fouled out—Bethea, Lee. Technical fouls—Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.