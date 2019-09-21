Junior Kyler Cornwell ran for three touchdowns Friday as host Brentsville held off previously unbeaten Spotsylvania for a 34-30 victory.
Cornwell’s final touchdown run (seven yards) and Danny Silva’s extra point provided the difference by giving the Tigers a safe cushion. Brentsville took possession after senior Tate Lang forced a fumble that was recovered by Chris Detwiler.
Spotsylvania (3-1) closed to within four after scoring a touchdown and recording a two-point conversion.
Cornwell’s 4-yard run gave the Tigers (2-2) a 7-6 lead in the second quarter before Spotsylvania took a 14-13 halftime lead. Brentsville’s other touchdown in the first half came on a two-yard run by quarterback Guy Hayes.
Hayes scored on a 24-yard touchdown run on Brentsville’s first possession of the second half and then converted the two-point attempt to give the Tigers a 21-14 lead.
Spotsylvania retook the lead before Cornwell ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run to make the score 27-22.
Cornwell finished with 97 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hayes ran 12 times for 69 yards and was 8 of 10 passing for 119 yards. Kevin Peterson led Brentsville with four receptions for 34 yards.
