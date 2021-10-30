When asked about his thoughts regarding Friday’s 8-0 homecoming victory against the Woodbridge Vikings, Potomac assistant coach Torrey Dixon summed it up in two words: “nail-biter”.
The game, which had significantly more tricks than treats, featured five interceptions between the two teams along with a crucial sack in the fourth quarter. The first touchdown of the night wasn’t scored until well into the fourth.
The first half was scoreless, but featured plenty of defensive highlights. A long first drive by Potomac to open the game ended with a Woodbridge interception just short of the goal line, and Woodbridge sophomore Ethen Horne intercepted a pass with eight and a half left in the second. The Vikings closed it out with their third interception of the game at just under a minute and a half left in the first half.
The Panthers broke through at the beginning of the third with what would turn out to be the winning points when the snap for an intended Woodbridge punt instead missed the kicker, resulting in a safety. At the end of the third, Horne had his second interception of the game when he picked off Pete Woolfrey with thirty seconds left.
The likely turning point in the game came at the beginning of the fourth when Potomac senior Elijah Williams intercepted a Woodbridge pass attempt, very nearly returning it for a touchdown before being taken down just short of the goal line.
On the very next play, senior Joseph Henry scored the first and only touchdown of the game with a short dash into the end zone. A minute later, senior David Schuyler recorded the only sack of the game.
Potomac head coach JuJuan Johnson praised his team’s resiliency, saying that they fought to the end and played all four quarters. “The defense played a hell of a game, and was mentally tough for all four quarters.”
Potomac (3-6) has their final game of the season next Friday when they take on the Colgan Sharks in a 7 p.m. home contest on senior night.
Woodbridge (3-5) plays twice next week: Tuesday against visiting Massaponax at 7 p.m., where the game will pick up where it left off in the third quarter after being postponed Sept. 17, and has their final game at home Saturday against Gar-Field at 1 p.m.
