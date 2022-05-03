“Anybody can beat anybody.”
Those were the words spoken by Freedom-Woodbridge’s Benji Kimble Monday night following the visiting Eagles’ 2-1 victory over the Bruins in a key Cardinal District matchup.
In a district that includes the defending state champion Hylton Bulldogs as well as multiple NCAA Division 1 signees, perhaps no statement rings truer.
The game started off rather quickly with a goal for Forest Park (4-2-4 in the district and 5-4-4 overall) about three minutes in, as Old Dominion University signee Michael Eberle set up Eddy Ruiz for the goal.
The rest of the half was marked largely by defensive play. Nico Pinell was sensational in the box for the Bruins, as were Daniel Villalta and Joshua Carlson for Freedom. The Eagles' defense also put together two outstanding defensive stands in the latter minutes of the first half.
The second half started off in just about the same fashion that the first half did. After a shot by Forest Park missed just wide right, Freedom’s Diego Diaz-Caceres fired the rebound from a blocked shot into the back of the net, putting the Eagles (8-1 8-1) on the board for the first time in the night.
The next twenty minutes consisted of multiple close calls on both sides, with back to back wide right shots for Eberle interspersed with a Freedom shot that went off of the left bar.
Then, with fifteen minutes left to play and a stadium getting slowly more and more riled up, Brian Chavez fired a laser shot that went just over the hands of Villalta to give Freedom the 2-1 lead. The Eagle defense would hold onto the lead for the rest of the night, blocking multiple Forest Park shots, as the clock wound down to victory.
Keeping up momentum and staying positive, Kimble said, were huge keys in the second half comeback as Freedom remained in first in the district. The Eagles, whose only loss this season is to Woodbridge 3-1, last won a regular-season league title in 2016.
“We had started to push back at the end of the first, and we have ton of depth on our roster so we were able to do a really great job of tiring them out,” Kimble said. “Staying in good position and playing defense as a group were also crucial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.