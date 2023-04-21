Here's a new one.
Thursday's Forest Park at Riverbend baseball game was suspended in the top of the sixth inning after lead off hitter Harrison Luddington's foul ball went straight back behind the backstop and hit the control panel to the stadium lights and knocked out the power.
"I don't think I've ever been a part of anything like that," said Forest Park head coach Steve Denard.
The game was tied at 4-all at the time. Denard said the two schools are hoping to continue the game at some point.
Forest Park led 1-0 at the end of the first inning before Riverbend took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. Forest Park went back up with three runs in the top of the third. Riverbend tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.