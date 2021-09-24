After Forest Park scored against Patriot, Gilbert Tongrongou broke from routine.

Typically, the Forest Park right tackle celebrates with his teammates when the offense records a touchdown.

But this time, Tongrongou changed direction. He headed to the sideline, where special teams coach Ronald Robinson waited with a kicking tee for extra-point attempts.

With regular kicker Anthony Salinas out with a hip injury, it was time for Tongrongou to fill in as Salinas’ replacement.

Although Tongrongou had not attempted an extra point since his sophomore year, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior showed no rust, going 4 for 4 in a 29-28 loss.

Patriot coaches were so impressed with Tongrongou’s performance they congratulated him during the post-game handshake line. The reaction was understandable.

It’s unusual to see someone that big who plays on the line who can also handle kicking duties. He is one of two linemen from a Prince William County team to have attempted and converted an extra-point attempt this season. Potomac's Jahiem Mitchell is the other when he recorded one point against Brooke Point.

Normally, Tongrongou blocks during extra-point or field goal tries.

But the Boston College commitment is comfortable in his added, albeit temporary, role. Before he began playing football for the first time as a Forest Park ninth-grader, Tongrongou concentrated on soccer.

While there are some differences between kicking a soccer ball and a football, the overall idea remains the same. Like a soccer player, Tongrongou approaches the ball from the side and then kicks with a right-footed instep.

“In soccer, my main position was center back,” Tongrongou said. “Most of the time, we’re clearing the ball. The approach is the same. You are kicking for height and distance.”

Tongrongou has yet to try a field goal, but he’s confident he can convert one from a long distance. He said he made one during the offseason from 45 yards and believes he could connect from as far away as 50 yards.

Forest Park almost needed him for a field-goal try against Patriot when the Bruins’ quarterback ran out of bounds at the 20-yard line with what head coach John Robinette thought was two seconds left on the clock and his team trailing by one. But the time had expired, negating any attempt.

Still Robinette is confident Tongrongou would deliver if called upon.

“All the way back to his freshman year, he struck the ball well,” Robinette said. “When he kicked for us, we knew we could use [him].”

Robinette’s chief concern is Tongrongou’s stamina level.

Tongrongou continues to dominate upfront even when teams run away from him. The defending Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year adjusts and is still in the backfield making plays.

Robinette said he usually has a few soccer players on the team to help with kicking duties. But not this season. So Tongrongou was happy to assist.

The key is remembering where to go first after a touchdown.

“I have to change my mindset,” Tongrongou said.