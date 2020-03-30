Even though the high school and college baseball seasons over and the pro baseball season is on hold, we can still celebrate and connect with the sport in other ways during this time.
We asked local high school coaches and local players their favorite baseball books and movies. Below are their selections and why they recommend them:
ZACH AGNOS
Battlefield High School graduate, East Carolina freshman baseball player
Favorite baseball book: “Coaching Third: The Keith LeClair story” by Bethany Bradsher and Keith LeClair
“I love this book not only because it has a tie with ECU, but it just shows how important family is and how in the worst situations you can impact someone else in such a positive way.”
Favorite baseball movie: “Moneyball”
“Because it really shows that everyone has a role and if you do it to the best of your ability you will put your team in the best situation to win.”
JAY BURKHART
Battlefield High School head baseball coach
Favorite baseball book: “Moneyball” by Michael Lewis
“The author focus is on Billy Beane, the GM of the Oakland Athletics. Because Oakland is a small-market team. Beane must use his brain to tease out the players who can help his team at a reasonable cost. Lewis goes into some detail on how Beane manages to field competitive teams almost under financial restraint. Reminds me of my favorite team, the [Kansas City] Royals and Dayton Moore. The window closes up quickly due to not retaining big time contracted players. Also at Battlefield High School baseball, you always have to think about younger player development and replacing kids to graduation.”
Favorite baseball movie: “Bull Durham”
“There’s a lot of truth in this movie. I was able to experience this level during my career. Long bus rides, several days living out of a suitcase and living for the next pay check. This is the cool thing about Minor League Baseball. While the majors have the glitz and glamor, the minor leagues are different. It’s not so glitzy. It’s not so glamorous. Everything having to do with the minor leagues happens on a much smaller scale. For some, like me, the atmosphere of the minors is much more appealing because everyone’s story is unique, but different paths taken. Great relationships through the years and memories like this movie. But everyone’s goal growing up is making MLB. I’ve spent a lot of time gripping baseballs in my life, but [the] reality is baseball has its grip on me.”
MIKE COLANGELO
Colgan High School head baseball coach
Favorite baseball book: “The Science of Hitting” by John Underwood and Ted Williams
“I thought the way Ted talks about hitting was relatable for me.”
Favorite baseball movie: “Bull Durham.”
“Because it’s a classic with some great one-liners that still today make me laugh.”
NICK GROVE
Patriot High School head baseball coach
Favorite baseball book: “Goodnight Baseball”
“It’s a children’s book that I read to my son before he goes to bed and allows us to share the baseball bond right before he goes to bed every night. I think it is a major reason my son loves baseball and always wants to be around the game. It is one of the last things he does on a daily basis prior to going to bed.”
Favorite baseball movie: “For Love of the Game” and “Rookie of the Year”
“For Love of the Game” because pitching is such a form of art, and those ideas definitely happen during games when pitchers are dominating and they aren’t being spoken too due to a perfect game. More often than not in those situations pitchers truly are in their own world.”
“Rookie of the Year” because Henry Rowengartner just reaches back and throws straight gas. Plus I can watch it with my kids.”
BRODY MACK
Potomac High School senior and Cornell signee
Favorite baseball book: “Whenever I Wind Up: My Quest for Truth, Authenticity and the Perfect Knuckleball” by R.A. Dickey and Wayne Coffey
“It’s my favorite because it talked about how true success will come from your failures and what you learn from those experiences and also the motivation from it lets you keep pushing forward if you deal with it correctly.”
Favorite baseball movie: “Bull Durham”
“Because it created a tradition with a travel team over the summer where we say “Go Bulls” and created a bond with all of us to still be friends today.”
JASON RITENOUR
Hylton High School baseball coach
Favorite baseball book: “The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter” by Ian O’Connor or “Baseball Playbook” by Ron Polk (truly a coach’s bible
Favorite baseball movie: “The Natural”
“Roy Hobbs is what every kid aspires to be in a baseball player. Cannon for an arm and ridiculous power when hitting. He overcomes adversity and proves he belongs in the big leagues.”
BRANDON WITHERS
Osbourn High School graduate, pitcher in the Oakland A’s organization
Favorite baseball book: “Moneyball”
“Obviously it’s an underdog story, but I think we can see how it’s affected so many teams and driven baseball to where it is today. The analytical/forward thinking approach has made the game more competitive than ever.”
Favorite baseball movie: “The Sandlot”
“Just a classic movie that I grew up loving. If it’s ever on TV, I’ll watch the whole thing no matter what else is on.”
