Alec Bettinger admits he was clueless his first offseason of professional baseball.
In preparation for his initial spring training, the Hylton High School graduate believed he could wait until nearly Christmas before picking up a baseball. But midway through his first full season in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization, Bettinger realized his mistake. His body wore down and his time on the disabled list increased.
With a clearer understanding of his predicament, the right-hander began asking anyone in the know who could help him improve his training schedule. Instead of waiting so long and being embarrassed to ask anyone for help, Bettinger revamped his approach.
Once his season ended in early September, he took a month off before starting back up. By Thanksgiving, he was throwing and the results from his third year in the Brewers’ system speak for themselves.
In his first two seasons, Bettinger went 8-13 with ERA’s of 4.97, 3.73 and 6.91 at three different levels.
In 2019, Bettinger, aided also by the use of analytics, showed marked improvement. He led Double-A Biloxi in innings pitched (146.1), increased his strikeout rate to 9.68 per nine innings and lowered his walk rate to 2.16. He was 5-7 overall with a 3.44 ERA in 26 starts.
His performance has raised his profile with the Brewers. He enters 2020 as Milwaukee’s 20th ranked best prospect by Baseball America and on Tuesday he left for Milwaukee’s spring training facility in Arizona for some extra work with the Brewers’ minor-league staff.
“For me, it’s been more a mindset than mechanics,” Bettinger, a 10th round pick by Milwaukee in 2017 out of the University of Virginia.
If things go as planned, Bettinger should begin the season at Triple-A San Antonio.
He refuses to get too far ahead of himself, but Bettinger has put himself in a position for a major-league call-up if the opportunity arises.
For now, though, he's grateful for catching up rather than being behind.
“I still haven’t figured everything out, but I’m starting to get on the right track,” Bettinger said.
AGNOS LEAVES EARLY
Battlefield High School graduate Jake Agnos departed a week ago for the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa. The Yankees brought in some of their starting pitchers and top position prospects.
New York selected Agnos in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of East Carolina.
LOCALS IN THE FRONTIER LEAGUE
The Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League traded Woodbridge graduate Logan Farrar to the Schaumburg Boomers Jan. 18 for outfielder Dylan Jones.
Farrar hit .308 with three homers in 20 games last season for Lake Erie.
Battlefield graduate Jett Manning signed Dec. 19 with the Sussex County Minors. And the Crushers exercised their 2020 contract option on Battlefield graduate Steven Kraft.
