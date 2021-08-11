Potomac High School graduate Abdul Kanneh recorded two interceptions and, including one for a touchdown, Saturday to earn the CFL’s top performer of the week award.
A defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks, Kanneh returned his second interception of the night 102 yards for a score. He also recorded a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line to preserve Ottawa’s season-opening 16-12 win over Edmonton.
Gar-Field seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Gar-Field Senior High School has announced the open nomination period for this year’s Athletics and Activities Hall of Fame class. Nominations can be submitted via hard copy or online using the official form (https://forms.gle/7RmTJH6J3ftBxPqu8). All nominations should include the required information to be considered.
Nominations are due by Aug. 20. Contact Michael Payne, director of student activities, with any Hall of Fame inquiries.
Cardinal District golf
Potomac High School’s Caleb Dolan took top individual honors and Colgan captured the team title Tuesday at a Cardinal District golf match at Montclair Country Club.
Dolan shot a 78. Forest Park was second behind Colgan followed by Woodbridge, Hylton, Gar-Field and Potomac
