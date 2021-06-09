East Carolina third baseman Zach Agnos (Battlefield) was named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team.
Agnos has started all 59 games for the Pirates and is hitting .275 with six homers, 43 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Agnos helped the Pirates win the Greenville Regional and advance to the super-regional round for the third time since 2016. Agnos recorded three RBIs Sunday in the Pirates’ 9-6 championship game win over Maryland. Agnos was selected to the NCAA Greenville Regional All-Tournament Team.
He also was named to the American Athletic Conference second-team.
Sinnett earns all-tournament accolade
Julia Sinnett (Woodbridge) was named to the NCAA Division III All-Tournament team for softball.
The third baseman helped No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan win its third national title in the last four (complete seasons) with a 9-1 win over No. 4 Texas Lutheran.
Sinnett finished the season hitting .354.
Wrighten named MVP
Austin Wrighten (Christ Chapel Academy) was selected as his team’s most valuable player after averaging a team-high 28 points per game.
He helped lead Kadrina Karud in Estonia to a silver medal for finishing second in the European League-Saku Lliga II. Wrighten is in his second year of playing professional basketball with Kadrina Karud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.