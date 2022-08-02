Battlefield High School senior Camille Spink totaled seven gold medals (two individuals, five relays) at the 2022 Summer National Club Swimming Association Championships July 27-31 in Indianapolis.
Spink, a University of Tennessee commitment, broke the meet record in the 100 and 200 free.
Battlefield teammate Lexi Sawwa and Colgan graduate Aris Runnels (now a University of Florida freshman) joined Spink on the gold-medal winning 400-free relay. Runnels and Spink were teammates on the gold-medal winning 200 free relay.
Spink swam the 100 free in a time of 54.73. Abby Jagdfeld held the previous mark set in 2014 (55.98). Spink’s time ranks No. 15 in the 17-18 age group.
Her time in the 200 free was 1:59.87.
Spink’s club team, Nation’s Capital, won the overall title.
OAKLAND RELEASES WITHERS
The Oakland A’s announced July 27 they had let go of Osbourn graduate Brandon Withers.
Withers was with the rookie-level ACL Athletics at the time.
Withers began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list as he continued to rehab from thoracic outlet surgery. He was assigned to the ACL Athletics July 14 and activated the same day. Withers went 3-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 10 games.
Oakland drafted the right-handed pitcher in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of James Madison University.
Withers went 11-10 overall in his time in the Oakland organization.
