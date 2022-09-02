Brentsville has added Maret to complete its 10-game regular-season football schedule.
The Tigers host the Washington D.C.-based private school Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Brentsville had a last-minute opening on its schedule after Manassas Park announced Aug. 8 it was cancelling its season due to low numbers.
The two Class 3 Northwestern District schools were supposed to play each other in their regular-season finale Nov. 4
Knowing Brentsville needed a 10th game, Maret reached out to fill an opening after one of its opponents dropped out the day before they were scheduled to meet.
It helped that Brentsville and Maret had bye weeks Oct. 7.
Brentsville will still get power points for playing Maret even though it is a private school. Maret is the equivalent of a Class 1 school.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Park (1-0 in Cardinal District, 1-1 overall) defeated Woodbridge 3-0 Thursday by scores of 25-23, 25-13 and 25-19.
WORTHAM JOINS MARYLAND STAFF
Freedom-Woodbridge graduate Gary Wortham Jr. has been hired as a recruiting specialist for the University of Maryland football team.
Wortham was a former assistant at Woodbridge when his father Gary was the head coach.
