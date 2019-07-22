Andrew Miller, the program advisor for the Brentsville's Turf Grass Management Program, won the Sports Turf Managers Association “Stars and Stripes” contest for his “Friday Nights in Small Town USA” field design at Donald Lambert Field.
Miller receives a complimentary pass to the 2020 STMA Annual Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In its fourth year, a record 31 entries were received via social media. The winning submission narrowly won by an even 100 “likes”; selected through Facebook’s voting platform. Miller’s intricate design generated more than 1,600 “likes.”
A Virginia Tech graduate, Miller has been Brentsville’s turf director for two years.
Covington coaches North team to another gold medal
Under the direction of Potomac head baseball coach Mike Covington, the North team won its ninth Commonwealth Games title in 10 years Sunday with a 7-4 win over Central in Lynchburg.
There were three local players on the North squad: Braden Mack (Potomac), Griffin Boone (Forest Park) and Ben Thomas (Potomac).
Ob Sunday, Mack, who recently committed to Cornell, reached base three times. For the tournament, Mack was 4 for 6 with two RBIs, Boone, who recently committed to VCU, was 0 for 6 with an RBI and Thomas was 2 for 9 with a double.
The North defeated the East 11-4 before falling to Central 10-1 and then beating the West 7-6.
Agnos makes history
Battlefield High School graduate Jake Agnos was named the AAC male and baseball scholar-athlete of the year. He is the first athlete from East Carolina to receive either of those league awards.
Agnos is the second Pirate to ever be selected to six all-America teams in one season. As a junior, he went 11-3 with a 2.29 ERA in earning AAC pitcher of the year honors. The New York Yankees selected the left-hander in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in June.
As a student, Agnos was an eight-time ECU Director of Athletic Honor member who recorded a cumulative 3.95 GPA at ECU while majoring in management information systems. He was named the 2019 ECU Mr. Pirate at the 6th Annual Goldspys, which is presented to the male student-athlete who excels in the classroom and in athletics, while also contributing to the community.
Softball trio recognized
Maddie Hool (Hylton), Emily Weatherholtz (Osbourn Park) and Julia Sinnett (Woodbridge) were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) softball second team.
Hool hit .317 for Christopher Newport, while Weatherholtz went 14-1 for the Captains. Both were first-team all-CAC selections.
At Virginia Wesleyan, Sinnett led the ODAC with a .431 batting average.
