For the second time, the Sports Turf Industry has named Brentsville High School’s Donald Lambert Field the nation’s field of the year in the schools and parks division.
Andrew Miller oversees the school’s Turfgrass Management program.
"This award results from the hard work and dedication of all the students in our program," Miller said. "Seeing them grow not only as individuals but also as a group is truly remarkable. For these young men and women to earn the recognition of having the best natural grass playing surface in the country and consistently doing it truly means the world to me as their instructor. I am always asked why I would leave an opportunity like working in Major League Baseball or the National Football League. The reason why I love being an educator is for moments like this."
Browning participates in parade
Patriot High School junior Isabella Browning participated in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Dec. 4 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
A press release said that individuals were invited to perform from a “select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.”
Burrell signs with new team
Hylton High School graduate Matt Burrell has signed with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.
The offensive lineman started seven games last season for Tucson of the IFL. Burrell began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Sam Houston State.
Bettinger in control
Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger has the best control of any pitcher in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization, according to Baseball America’s preseason prospects overview.
Bettinger went 3-7 with a 4.75 ERA with Triple-A Nashville. He struck out 98 and walked 26 in 96.2 innings. He also pitched four games in the majors.
Thornton honored
Osbourn High School graduate Kris Thornton was one of six James Madison University football players named to the 2021 Division I All-ECAC Team.
A red-shirt junior, Thornton set a single-season school record this season with 83 receptions and is tied sixth all time in the program's history for career receiving touchdowns with 16.
