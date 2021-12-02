The Buffalo Bills signed Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman to its practice squad Wednesday.
Stroman began his NFL career with the Washington Football Team, which drafted him in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018.
Stroman played 15 games his rookie season, but saw limited playing time his next two seasons due to injuries. Washington released him during the 2021 training camp.
Stroman worked out for the Indianapolis Colts in September.
Williams named freshman all-American
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (Unity Reed) was one of four Ohio State football players selected to the Maxwell Football Club Freshman All-American team.
Williams has 15 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 11 games for the Buckeyes
Kidd named ECFC first team
Dean College (MA.) sophomore defensive back Dre Kidd (Manassas Park) was a first-team all-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference selection.
Kidd finished with a team-and-conference high five interceptions. He was second with 78 tackles and tied for first with seven pass breakups. He led the conference with 35 solo tackles.
Slaiby second-team all-NEC
Saint Francis University punter Jordan Slaiby (Patriot) was named to the all-Northeast Conference second-team for football.
Slaiby booted a conference-leading seven punts of 50-plus yards, led with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line and ranked second with 38.93 yards per punt.
