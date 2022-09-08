Defending Class 6 state champion Colgan beat Hylton Thursday 3-0 in a Cardinal District match. The final scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 11 kills, Grace Smith with 8 kills and Aubrey Hatch with 7 kills. Paula Sigurani had 8 digs and 7 aces while Alexis Scipione had 28 assists.
Colgan is now 8-0 after winning the Richmond Volleyball Showcase this weekend. The Sharks host Battlefield on Monday.
STEHLIN PART OF TITLE-WINNING TEAM
Forest Park graduate Anthony Stehlin helped the West Virginia Black Bears win the MLB Draft League Championship Tuesday with a 10-6 win over Williamsport.
He pitched in the championship game, allowing one hit over .2 innings with one walk.
A two-way player, the shortstop hit .256 in 26 regular-season games. The right-hander also pitched in four regular-season games, tossing four innings and allowing two hits and one walk and striking out four.
Stehlin signed with West Virginia in July after a stellar career at Concord University.
Stehlin was a three-time all-region pick and an all-American at Concord. He is the program’s all-time leader in saves and was named a national gold glove winner for fielding .989 from his shortstop position this spring.
Stehlin appeared in 168 career games with 155 starts and batted .358 in over 550 at-bats. He recorded 61 extra-base hits, including 39 doubles, in five season and stole 49 bases. As a pitcher, he made 38 relief appearances and racked up 16 saves and 91 strikeouts in 116 innings.
The MLB Draft League is a collegiate summer baseball league that began play in 2021. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer's MLB draft.
SINNETT TRANSFERS TO HAMPTON
Woodbridge High School graduate Julia Sinnett will continue her college softball career at Hampton University.
Sinnett was a standout infielder over five seasons with Division III Virginia Wesleyan. She was a two-time all-American and a member of two national championship teams (2018, 2021).
This past season, she was the ODAC Player of the Year in hitting .349 with 14 stolen bases, 37 runs 59 RBIs, 15 doubles, six triples and 10 home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.