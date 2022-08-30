HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 0: The host Sharks won Monday’s non-district match 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.
Colgan was led offensively by Aubrey Hatch with 13 kills, Brielle Kemavor with 7 kills and 2 blocks and Grace Smith with 5 kills. Paula Sigurani led the defense with 6 digs and 3 aces while Alexis Scipione conducted the offense with 24 assists. Colgan is now 1-0 and heads to Potomac on Wednesday.
SAMPAH ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Woodbridge High School Antoine Sampah will continue his college football career at a new school.
LSU announced Monday in a press release that Sampah has entered the transfer portal.
“Antoine has worked hard to get healthy and he’s been medically cleared to continue his football career," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said, via the press release. "We wish him well in his return to football.”
In late July, LSU said Sampah had left LSU’s football team for medical reasons.
In two seasons, Sampah played in six games, including two in 2021. He recorded no statistics either season.
The linebacker arrived at LSU as the No. 1 player in Virginia for the class of 2020 by Rivals and the No. 3 player by 247Sports.com.
