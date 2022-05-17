Anthony Stehlin (Forest Park) is the first baseball player in Concord University’s history to earn first-team, all-conference honors as a position player and a pitcher.
Stehlin was a first-team all-Mountain East Conference pick as a shortstop in 2019 and 2021. This season, he was the MEC’s first-team pick as a relief pitcher.
The graduate student converted all seven of his save chances during the spring as he averaged a strikeout per inning—18 in 18. Stehlin made 13 total appearances on the mound as he went 2-1 to go with the seven saves. He limited opponents to a .221 batting average. He broke the school’s single-season saves record. In conference play, Stehlin posted a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings and a 2.00 overall ERA.
Brown selected to ACC team
Kelsey Brown (Battlefield) earned a spot on the all-ACC third team for softball. She was one of a conference-high 11 Virginia Tech players named to the all-ACC teams.
The junior outfielder hit .286 in the regular season.
Sinnett all tournament
Julia Sinnett (Woodbridge) was selected to the NCAA Amherst Regional all-tournament softball team.
The Virginia Wesleyan senior helped her team win the region last weekend. Sinnett recorded two hits in the 9-2 win over Amherst in the bracket’s final game Sunday. The Marlins face No. 1 Christopher Newport in the NCAA Super Regional this weekend.
Becker, Lerch recognized in lacrosse
Hunter Becker (Stonewall Jackson) received his first all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first-team honor in men’s lacrosse. The Bridgewater College midfielder was third on the team with 18 goals along with 30 assists.
Becker is just the third player in team history to register at least 30 assists in a season.
Emily Lerch (Brentsville) was one of seven Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse players selected to the all-ODAC lacrosse team.
Lerch had 14 goals and three assists for 17 points along with a third-best-on-team 50 draw controls.
Another honor for Ellerts
Following up his Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year award, Florida SouthWestern State sophomore pitcher Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge) was named a first-team FCSAA all-state selection.
Ellerts ranked second in the state in wins with 10 and strikeouts with 101, while posting a 2.48 ERA on the year which was fifth best among FCSAA starters. He allowed just 48 hits in 69 innings pitched on the year, holding opposing hitters to a .193 batting average against him.
New weight classes
The Virginia High School League Executive Committee approved the following new weight classes: 144, 150, 157, 175 and 190. The additions go into effect July 1.
The VHSL’s current weight classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 215, and 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.