Forest Park graduate Grace Murphy is one of three Nichols College (Mass.) athletes who will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame Oct. 1.
Murphy starred in women’s ice hockey and lacrosse for Nichols. In ice hockey, she graduated as the all-time leader in goals (48), assists (35), points (83), power-play goals (14) and game-winning goals (8) in 100 career games.
In lacrosse, she finished No. 1 in draw controls (185) and caused turnovers (85), No. 2 in goals (146), No. 3 in both points (162) and ground balls (137), and No. 5 in assists (16) in 60 games.
Named to the Saint Michael’s Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team as a freshman, Murphy led the women’s ice hockey program in goals (15) and points (22) as a sophomore, finishing among the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) East leaders in goals, power-play goals (six), and short-handed goals (two).
Murphy’s junior campaign saw her collect 14 goals and 21 points, including three points (2-1-3) in Nichols’ first win over Manhattanville. As a senior, Murphy garnered ECAC Women’s East Second Team honors as well as All-Academic Team accolades.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: The host Sharks were led by Aubrey Hatch with 13 aces and 4 kills, Zia Francis with 10 kills and Brielle Kemavor with 8 kills. Colgan moves to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the Cardinal District and hosts Potomac Thursday night.
