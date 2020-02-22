Former Woodbridge High School basketball standout Aaliyah Pitts announced Saturday she has committed to the University of Virginia.
Pitts spent her first three seasons at Woodbridge before transferring her senior season to Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland.
The 5-11 forward scored just over 1,000 points during her Woodbridge career and was named the Class 6 state player of the year after helping lead the Vikings to a 29-1 record and the state championship in 2019.
MEAC HONORS CUMBA
Norfolk State University freshman pitcher Josue Cumba (Potomac) has been selected as the MEAC Co-Rookie of the Week.
In his first collegiate pitching appearance, Cumba tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in the series finale against Wagner. He struck out four and allowed one hit in the 7-3 victory.
SINTIM RETURNS TO VIRGINIA
The University of Virginia has hired Gar-Field graduate Clint Sintim as its new defensive line coach. Sintim is a former standout linebacker for the Cavaliers who became a 2009 second-round draft pick by the New York Giants.
Sintim spent the last three seasons as Delaware's linebackers/defensive ends coach.
KANNEH BACK WITH OTTAWA
Potomac graduate Abdul Kanneh has re-signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS of the Canadian Football League.
Kanneh spent his first three CFL seasons with Ottawa, where he was an all-league defensive back. He played in Hamilton for the 2017 season and the last two seasons with Toronto.
COOPER-WILLIAMS RECEIVES HONOR
James Madison University senior Kayla Cooper-Williams (Hylton) has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First Team.
Cooper-Williams is currently obtaining a master’s of science in sport and recreation leadership with a 4.00 grade-point average. Her 4.0 GPA leads all honorees in District 3.
On the court, the fifth-year senior sits second in the Colonial Athletic Association in rebounds per game with 9.5 and leads the conference in blocks per game averaging 3.3, sixth-most in Division I.
JMU
