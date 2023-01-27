Greg Stroman (Stonewall Jackson) has signed a reserve/future contract with the Chicago Bears. The team announced the move Thursday.
Stroman was among the Bears’ final cuts going into the 2022 regular season. He returned to the Bears as a member of the practice squad Dec. 28 and appeared in Chicago’s final two games.
He started Chicago’s regular-season finale against Minnesota and recorded an interception and four tackles.
FITZGERALD TO N.C. STATE
Gar-Field graduate Bishop Fitzgerald announced Jan. 25 he will sign with N.C. State for football.
Fitzgerald chose the Wolfpack over Arizona, Cincinnati, SMU and Maryland, his other finalists.
WOODS, GIBBS RETURNING
Gar-Field graduate Mason Woods and Potomac graduate Jesus Gibbs are back with the Towson football team.
Woods announced Dec. 14 he was entering the transfer portal, joining Gibbs. Woods has three years of eligibility remaining; Gibbs, a defensive lineman, has two years of eligibility left.
The transfer portal window is open twice during the 2022-23 academic year: Dec. 5-Jan. 18 and May 1-15.
Woods was named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American Team.
He was the first Towson player, and fourth overall, to earn freshman All-American since two Tigers earned recognition in 2016.
The red-shirt freshman led Towson with 77 tackles in 11 games this season, all starts.
Gibbs was a second-team, all-CAA selection.
Gibbs led all Towson defensive linemen with 44 tackles, and recorded a team-high eight tackles for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries in 11 games (10 starts). This is Gibbs’ first-ever all-CAA selection.
TRIO NAMED ALL-STATE
Bridgewater College senior defender James Yeboah (Hylton), James Madison University red-shirt senior defender Tyler Clegg and Bridgewater’s Hanna Randolph were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Soccer teams.
For the fifth time, Randolph was all-state and first team for the fourth time. She totaled six goals and six assists this season. She is a five-team all-ODAC first-team pick, two-time all-conference player of the year selection and a five-time all-region choice.
Clegg is on the first team for the second straight season. A third-round pick by Portland in the most recent MLS Draft, Clegg scored five goals and added one assist this past season.
Yeboah was named to the all-state second team. He anchored a defense that allowed just 22 goals. Yeboah is also the first all-state selection for the program since Thomas White earned second team honors in 2019.
KONTE JOINS VANDERBILT
Jada Konte (Colgan) has transferred to Vanderbilt for women’s soccer. She spent the previous three seasons at UConn.
Konte is a three-time All-Big East selection with nine career goals and 10 assists. The forward started all 18 matches for the Huskies as a junior in 2022 and led the team with 14 points en route to being named first-team all-conference.
Konte’s older sister, Myra, played at Vanderbilt from 2017-20 and was Vanderbilt’s first NWSL draftee, selected in the third round of the 2021 draft by the North Carolina Courage.
