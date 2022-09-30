Hylton graduate Jordan Davis was selected to the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Players of the Week Honor Roll.
On Sept. 24, he ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in a 37-7 win over Livingstone. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 251 yards and ran 10 times for 50 yards as the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
The Virginia State junior quarterback has thrown for a team-high 481 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in four games. He is also the team’s punter (11 punts for 360 yards with two of them placed inside the 20 and two more for more than 50 yards).
Gar-Field High School graduate Bishop Fitzgerald was named the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week.
A sophomore defensive back for Coffeyville Junior College in Kansas, Fitzgerald had eight total tackles and a pass breakup against Independence.
Fitzgerald produced the play of the game late in the second quarter when he forced a fumble at the opponent’s 15-yard line and returned it for a touchdown to pull the Ravens within a point at 7-6.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, POTOMAC 0: Host Colgan was led by Zia Francis with 9 kills, Aubrey Hatch with 6 kills and 7 digs and Skylar Johnson with 6 kills. Paula Sigurani had 5 aces and 9 digs while Alexis Scipione had 26 assists.
Colgan moves to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the district and travels to Hylton Tuesday night.
GARAY INVITED TO US SOCCER ID CAMP
Rippon Middle School eighth grader Enzo Garay has been invited to attend a U.S. Soccer Talent ID camp Oct. 5 in Baltimore.
The camp is used to pick players for future U-14 and U-15 national teams.
Garay plays club soccer for Springfield SYC. He is the younger brother of D.C. United midfielder Jeremy Garay.
