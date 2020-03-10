For the second straight season, James Madison University’s Kayla Cooper-Williams (Hylton) was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s defensive player of the year in women’s basketball.
Cooper-Williams was also named to the All-CAA Third Team and CAA All-Defensive Team.
Despite missing four conference games due to injury, Williams led the league in blocks (3.0 a game, which is ninth best in Division I) and tied for second in rebounds per game (9.2). She is the program’s career blocks leader.
Murphy commits to UA All-American game
Stonewall Jackson sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy has accepted an invitation to participate in the Under Armour All-America game when he is a senior.
Murphy was named the Cedar Run District and Class 6 Region B defensive player of the year. He totaled 91 tackles this season and four sacks. He was also second-team all-state.
Murphy is rated the nation's No. 3 player for the class of 2022 and No. 1 in Virginia by 247Sports. He was recently named a MaxPreps sophomore all-American.
LSU offers Williams
National champion LSU offered Stonewall Jackson junior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams March 5.
Williams finished with 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He is rated the No. 6 player in Virginia and 204 overall for the class of 2021 by 247Sports
Cardinale heads to NCAA’s
Old Dominion University’s Killian Cardinale (Brentsville) qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Cardinale advanced after finishing as the 125-pound runner-up in the MAC Championships. Cardinale won his first three matches before losing to top-seed Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan 2-0.
Woodbridge hosts recruiting seminar
Woodbridge High School will hold a recruiting seminar Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the upper cafeteria.
The program is called “Guiding the College-Bound Athlete” and will be run by Rick Wire. Wire is the president of Dynamite Sports and the father of former NFL player Coy Wire.
This seminar will provide families with information about the availability of athletic scholarships and the realities of the college recruiting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.