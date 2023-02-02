Zion Johnson (Hylton) will participate in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl February 25 at Tulane University in New Orleans.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is broadcast live on NFL Network.
Johnson began his college football career at Shepherd University in West Virginia before transferring to Virginia State University.
Johnson was the team’s leading tackler at VSU for three seasons and was an all-conference performer.
Gainesville girls close out regular season on high note
Four players reached double figures Wednesday in Gainesville's 80-16 win at John Champe in Cedar Run District girls basketball.
Aashi Chhabra led the way with 14 points followed by Demi Gilliam with 13, Peyton White with 12 and Delaney Gilliam with 11.
Gainesville finished the regular season with a 10-2 district mark and 20-2 overall. The district tournament begins Feb. 13.
Harris back in Wilmington
For the second straight season, Mark Harris (Stonewall Jackson graduate) is the development coach for the Washington Nationals’ High-A affiliate in Wilmington, Delaware.
Harris joined the Nationals organization in 2011 and has served as a hitting coach at nearly every level of the minor league system.
