Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay will be in camp with the El Salvador Men's National Soccer team in preparation for its international friendly Sept. 27 against Peru at Audi Field in Washington D.C.
Garay is a member of D.C. United who has previously appeared with the El Salvador men’s senior national team. Garay signed a home-grown contract with D.C. United in July, 2021.
Garay, a dual citizen, has also played for the U.S. U-20 Men’s Soccer Team as well as El Salvador's U-20 National Team.
VOLLEYBALL
Colgan swept Battlefield Monday 3-0 by scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14.
Colgan (9-0) was led by Brielle Kemavor with 11kills and 4 blocks, Aubrey Hatch with 7 blocks and Skylar Johnson with5 kills. Alexis Scipione had 28 assists and 7 digs while Paula Sigurani led the defense with 8 digs.
The Sharks are at Forest Park Thursday.
