The North’s baseball team, led by former Potomac head coach Mike Covington, won its fifth gold medal Sunday at the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The North posted 59 runs in four games, including a 13-4 championship win over the West. The North has won gold medals 11 of the last 12 years.
A number of local players contributed to the win. Colgan’s Brett Renfrow was the closer in the championship and went 5 for 13 with three RBI from the plate. Colgan’s Jae’dan Carter was 4 for 12 with six RBI and Patriot’s Jakob Foster won game 3 with high school teammate Jordan Capuano closing out the victory.
Iowa hires Spurlock
Woodbridge native Tristan Spurlock is the new director of player development for Iowa’s men’s basketball team.
Spurlock joins the Hawkeye staff after playing professionally for nine years, mostly overseas in over 10 different countries. He concluded his playing career last year, averaging 12 points and six rebounds in Uruguay.
Spurlock graduated from Word of Life Christian Academy in 2009 He played college basketball at the University of Virginia and at the University of Central Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.