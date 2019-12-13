Brandon Williamson (Patriot) is one of 40 players invited to participate in the inaugural 2019 adidas MLS College Showcase Dec. 13-15 in Raleigh, N.C.
Williamson will be one of three Duke players in attendance.
The three-day event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout the top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.
Williamson, who graduates in December, played midfield for the Blue Devils.
While many of the players at the College Showcase will be eligible for the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the eligible player list for the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be announced at a later date.
_ Duke
HAND PLACED ON IR
Woodbridge graduate Da’Shawn Hand's second NFL season is over after the Detroit Lions placed the defensive lineman on injured reserve Thursday.
Hand played in three in Detroit’s 13 games and will miss the final three of the regular season.
He sat out the first six games with an elbow injury he suffered in training camp. An ankle injury forced him to miss four more games. He totaled six tackles and one tackle for loss in two and a half games.
Hand missed the final three games of his rookie season with a knee injury.
Bucknell honors Benson
Brandon Benson took home the Clarke Hinkle Award as Bucknell's outstanding defensive back or linebacker. In 2019, he led all Bison defensive backs with 68 tackles (41 solo); he also totaled three tackles for a loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Benson will enter his senior campaign with an impressive 188 tackles (101 solo) in 29 career games, 21 of which were starts; he made his 150th career tackle at Colgate on Oct. 12 and his 100th career solo stop in the finale at Fordham.
_ Bucknell
