Haugen selected an All-American
Patriot High School senior Victoria Haugen was one of 50 girls named United States Coaches Youth Soccer All-Americans.
She was one of two girls from Virginia on the list. Haugen has signed with Virginia Tech. She is a member of FC Virginia and does not play for Patriot’s soccer team.
Gator Bowl honors Lilly
Woodbridge High School graduate and current Hylton head football coach Tony Lilly has been named to the all-Gator Bowl team.
Members of the All Gator Bowl team were selected based on their performance by position in their respective Gator Bowl game and were voted on by members of the local media.
A defensive back, Lilly played for Florida in the 39th Gator Bowl against Iowa.
Members of the team will be honored throughout the football season and during the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game.
Gar-Field hires Martinez
Eber Martinez, a two-time Parade All-American at Gar-Field, is his alma mater’s new head boys soccer coach.
Martinez graduated from Gar-Field in 2008. He helped lead the Indians to a Group AAA state runner-up finish. He played soccer at George Mason University and graduated from the Fairfax school in 2012.
Sanchez chosen libero of the year
Western Carolina’s Meagan Sanchez (Osbourn Park) was selected as the Southern Conference’s Libero of the Year. She is the first Catamount to earn this award in the program’s history.
She led the league with 596 digs and 5.60 digs per set, which ranks eighth nationally. Sanchez became the third player in program history to surpass the 2,000-digs plateau on Nov. 13 at ETSU with a career-high 35 digs. Sanchez earned seven Defensive Player of the Week honors during the 2019 season and is one of two players in league history to claim eight weekly honors in their career.
Stonewall Jackson HS seeks HOF nominations
Stonewall Jackson High School is accepting nominations for its first athletics hall of fame class. The nomination form can be found at www.sjraidersathletics.com/hall-of-fame-nomination-form/. Nominations will be accepted through March 1st. The class will be recognized in September, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.