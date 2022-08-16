Potomac High School graduate Marquis Hall was named Tuesday to the watch list for the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year Award.
Hall was one of two Norfolk State players to make the list. The other is sophomore running back JJ Davis. A total of 49 players from 26 Historically Black College and Universities are on the list. Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass won the award the last two seasons.
Hall was named to the preseason All-MEAC first team. Norfolk State's starter at middle linebacker last year, Hall was a second-team All-MEAC pick last season. He finished the season with 49 tackles, 4.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He also forced two fumbles, tied for the most among conference players.
NAL honors Myers
Forest Park High School graduate DJ Myers was named first-team, all-National Arena League at jack-linebacker and second team at wide receiver.
Myers, who plays for the Carolina Cobras, finished third in the league during the regular season in receiving yardage (842). He totaled 68 receptions in 14 games and 17 touchdowns.
Defensively, he recorded four interceptions, one touchdown, 13 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Freedom hires new AD
Thomas Annunziata is taking over as Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s next activities director.
Annunziata was the former AD at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge for five years.
Before taking the Freedom job, Annunziata was scheduled to be a health and PE teacher this school year at Hylton, while assisting activities director Sal Colangelo.
His first day at Freedom was Aug. 5.
Brewers release Bettinger
The Milwaukee Brewers waived Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger Aug. 7. He was with Triple-A Nashville at the time, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.49 ERA with 21 walks and 21 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.
The right-handed pitcher spent his entire professional baseball career with the Brewers after they selected him in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.
Bettinger made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2021. He pitched in four games, including starting his first one in which he tied an MLB record for most runs allowed by a pitcher in his debut.
The Brewers removed Bettinger from their 40-man roster earlier this season.
