Clarence Martin has stepped down as Potomac’s head football coach.
He went 7-19 in three seasons. The Panthers were 4-2 this season to post their first winning record since going 7-4 in 2012.
There are now three Prince William County high schools seeking to fill their head football coach openings. Brentsville and Osbourn Park are the others.
Duo going to NCAA’s
Matt Wilson (Patriot) is a member of the University of Pittsburgh’s 4x400-meter relay team that qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
The foursome ran a season-best time of 3:06.92 at the NCAA East Preliminary Round. They are the first Pitt relay team to reach outdoor nationals since 2014.
Rachel McArthur (Patriot) is also headed to Eugene. The University of Colorado qualified in the 1,500 in a time of 4:13.25 at the NCAA West Preliminaries.
