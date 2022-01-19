For the second straight season, Osbourn graduate Kris Thornton was selected to the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Football Team.
Thornton set a JMU single-season record for receptions with 83 in starting all 14 games at wide receiver. He has also been named a first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association selection and a FCS fourth-team all-American by Phil Steele.
Randolph, DiOrio named all-state
Bridgewater College senior Hanna Randolph (Forest Park) and VCU senior defender Amber DiOrio (Patriot) were selected to the VaSID all-state first and second teams for women’s soccer.
Randolph led Bridgewater with eight goals and tied for the team lead in points with 19. She was a first-team all-region and all-ODAC pick.
DiOrio anchored a backline that helped the Rams post six shutouts and a 0.811 goals against average, which led the Atlantic 10. DiOrio was a second-team all-conference pick as well as VCU (13-4-0) won its first A-10 regular-season title since joining the league in 2012.
Harris heads to Wilmington
Stonewall Jackson graduate Mark Harris will spend the 2022 Washington Nationals’ minor-league season as High-A Wilmington’s developmental coach.
Harris spent the 2021 season as the Florida Complex League Nationals hitting coach. Harris joined the Nationals organization in 2011 and has served as a hitting coach at nearly every level of the minor league system.
Myers declares for 2022 NFL Draft
University of Charleston (WV) quarterback Guy Myers (Forest Park) will take his shot at the NFL Draft. The underclassman announced his decision Jan. 3 on Twitter.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Myers passed for 1,817 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 502 yards and nine touchdowns in leading UC to an 8-2 record in 2021.
Myers came to UC in 2019 after beginning at Mississippi Delta Community College in 2017 and then transferring to Northeast Oklahoma in 2017.
Owusu-Appiah transfers to JMU
Osbourn Park graduate Isaac Owusu-Appiah as joined the James Madison University football team as a transfer. Owusu-Appiah will enroll at JMU for this semester and have three seasons of eligibility left.
Owusu-Appiah came from Coastal Carolina, where the 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman appeared in 26 career games, including all 13 games this past season. He also saw action in 11 of 12 games in 2020 season, as well as two games in his redshirt year of 2019.
