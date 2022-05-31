Here are the latest inductees into the Stonewall Jackson/Unity Reed Athletic Hall of Fame. The school will honor the 2022 inductees at the alumni football game Aug. 26th and at the induction ceremony Aug. 27th.

Joy Caracciolo (2011) basketball; Norman Corkhill (1982); wrestling, Chevonne Davis White (1996), gymnastics; Donny Pereira (1999) wrestling; Mike Pereira (1996), wrestling; Hailey Smith (2012), softball; Krystal Smith (2010), softball; Franklin Tolen (2000), track and field; Gwen Washington (2008) basketball).

Forest Park crew finishes 10th

The Forest Park High school women’s Jr 4+ crew team placed 10th at this past weekend’s Scholastic National Rowing Championship Regatta.

Team members are Kendall Swift, Lexi Mitchell, Abby Rios, Anita Gundy and Emily Pinegar. The Bruins advanced as far as the semifinals where they took fifth.

Forest Park crew 2022 10th at nationals.jpeg Team members are Kendall Swift, Lexi Mitchell, Abby Rios, Anita Gundy and Emily Pinegar along with coach Gretchen Thompson.

Oduro returning to GMU

Gainesville resident Josh Oduro has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to the George Mason University men’s basketball team for his senior season.

The first all-A-10 first team selection in Patriot history, Oduro led the league in scoring (19.1 ppg), finished second in rebounding (8.3) and fifth in blocks (1.9).

Oduro entered the NBA Draft evaluation process in late March to receive feedback from professional organizations.