Woodbridge High School will honor its 2021 Hall of Fame inductees the weekend of Sept. 25-26.
Woodbridge holds its ceremony Sept. 25. The school will also recognize the nine new members the day before during its home football game against Hylton.
The inductees are: Ernesto Marquez (class of 2005, soccer), Cindy Woll (swim coach, 2009-2015), Paula Coughlin (2008, swimming), Jewel Christian (2014, soccer/track), Kady Badham (2015, soccer/track), Ivan Lagares (2005, wrestling), Damion Keyes (1993, basketball), Tony Cordova (2010, hockey) and Seve Cordova (2010, hockey).
CAA honors Clegg
The Colonial Athletic Association named Forest Park High School graduate Tyler Clegg the defensive player of the week for men’s soccer.
The James Madison University defender helped the Dukes post back-to-back shutouts and extend their winning streak to four with a 2-0 victory over George Mason and a 1-0 overtime victory over the College of Charleston.
The College of Charleston only took four shots all game. It was the least number of shots given up by the Dukes since the second match of the condensed spring season.
Football reschedulements update
Woodbridge's home game against South County, originally scheduled for Aug. 27, is now Tuesday, Sept 28, 7 p.m. The game was postponed due to COVID-protocols involving Woodbridge.
Manassas Park's game at Park View-Sterling, originally scheduled for Sept. 10, is now Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Park View postponed the game because of contact tracing for COVID.
Potomac's game at Woodgrove, postponed from its Sept. 10 date due to COVID protocols, has not been rescheduled yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.