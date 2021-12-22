Woodbridge High School graduate Brian Lybert was part of Christopher Newport University’s Division III National Coaching Staff of the Year as recognized by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Lybert is one of two assistants on the Captains’ women’s soccer team that went undefeated and won the program’s first national championship this season.
This is Lybert’s first season with CNU. He is a former standout on the Captains’ men’s soccer team and a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame. Lybert was a two-time conference player of the year and CNU’s first two-time all-American.
Colts sign Hand
The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday it had signed Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand to its practice squad.
Hand worked out for the Colts Monday.
Hand was available after the Detroit Lions released the defensive end Nov. 30. Detroit drafted Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He had a productive rookie season, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss in 13 games.
But injuries limited his playing time to 16 games overall from 2019-2021.
Staples is Colgan’s new AD
Potomac High School graduate Nate Staples is Colgan’s next activities director.
Staples replaces Dave Huckestein, who is retiring. Huckestein was Colgan’s first activities director when the school opened in 2016.
Staples, who graduated from Potomac in 2001, is in his 12th year as an educator. During his time in Prince William County, he has coached football, indoor/outdoor track and baseball at Freedom-Woodbridge and coached football at Forest Park.
Battlefield’s nationally ranked track performers
On Dec. 18, Battlefield senior Brian DiBassinga triple jumped 48-7.25 at the Grant Holloway Holiday Invitational at Virginia Beach. That mark is No. 1 in the United States and a new school record.
On Dec. 4 at Battlefield, the Bobcats’ 400-meter relay team of seniors Pierce Collins, Winston Broiles, Austin Rice and Austin Gallant set the nation’s top mark of 3:20.46 in that event.
