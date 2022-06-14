Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay will represent El Salvador at the 2022 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Soccer Championship.
Group play runs June 18-23 with the top three teams in each of the groups advancing to the round of 16. The round of 16 runs June 25-26 followed by the quarterfinals (June 28-29), semifinals (July 1) and final (July 3).
The United States is the defending champion.
Garay competed in April with El Salvador at the Dallas Cup.
Garay is a member of D.C. United who has previously appeared with the El Salvador men’s senior national team. Garay signed a home-grown contract with D.C. United in July, 2021.
Garay, a dual citizen, has also played for the U.S. U-20 Men’s Soccer Team.
Ellerts honored again
Woodbridge graduate Magnus Ellerts was selected as a NJCAA honorable mention all-American.
Ellerts, the Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year, started a team high 14 games for Florida SouthWestern this season, going unbeaten at 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched on the season.
Ellerts was one of just five pitchers in the NJCAA Division I ranks to have at least 10 wins without a loss this season and his 2.48 ERA was the third lowest of that group. He ranked in the top 20 in the country in all three Triple Crown categories (Wins, ERA, Strikeouts), one of just six pitchers nationally to do so.
Kerns takes over at Brentsville
Scott Kerns is the Tigers’ new head varsity girls soccer coach.
This is Kerns’ fourth head coaching job with a Prince William County high school. He also coached at Potomac, Woodbridge and Colgan. He was Woodbridge’s head girls soccer coach for 13 seasons, going 161-63-1 with four Cardinal District titles, two Conference 4 titles and back-to-back regional titles in 2007 and 2008. Woodbridge also qualified for regionals nine straight seasons under Kerns and reached states three times, including two trips to the state semifinals.
He was Colgan’s first coach when the school opened in 2016. He left after one season for Brentsville. He has served as the Tigers’ junior varsity girls soccer coach.
Kerns replaces Sonny Barrickman, who retired after this season. In eight seasons, Barrickman went 111-20-7, including three state runner-up finishes.
Unity Reed hires Watson
James Watson is Unity Reed’s new head varsity girls basketball coach. Watson comes over from Osbourn, where he has served as the boys junior varsity head basketball coach and as the associate head coach on the varsity team.
Watson replaces Anthony Diggs. Diggs was not brought back as the coach after Lions’ activities director Kevin Turner said the school chose to go in a different direction.
Diggs went 53-52 in five seasons. His best season was in 2018-19 when the Lions were 20-7 overall and tied Osbourn Park for the Cedar Run District regular-season title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.