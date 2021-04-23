UVA Wise senior attacker Jesse French (John Paul the Great) was named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in women’s lacrosse.
The most decorated player in program history, French leads the SAC in assists per game at 3.75 while ranking fourth nationally in the category. She also leads the league in points at 70 and ranks ninth nationally in points per game at 5.83.
The all-time program leader in goals (154), assists (135) and points (289), French earned SAC Player of the Week honors three times this season. Her 47 assists this season are the most in any single season in school history while she would also currently break the single-season program and conference record for assists per game.
CAA honors Thornton, Pitts
James Madison University redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton (Osbourn) and University of Delaware red-shirt junior wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (Forest Park) were selected to the Colonial Athletic Association first team for football.
Thornton is the Dukes’ leading receiver in is first eligible season after transferring from VMI.
He recorded 17 receptions for 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged 18.3 yards per catch, leading all CAA players, and was also third in the conference in receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards per game (62.2).
Pitts finished second in the CAA in receiving yards per game. Pitts has caught a pass in 17-straight games for the Blue Hens and went over 1,000 career receiving yards in the win over Villanova. He has recorded 22 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Both JMU and Delaware qualified for the FCS playoffs that begin Saturday.
Tillett receives extension
Longwood University announced April 22 that it has extended women’s college basketball coach Rebecca Tillett’s contract through the 2024-25 season.
In her third season, Tillett, an Osbourn Park High School graduate and former head girls basketball coach at OP and Forest Park, led the Lancers to a program-best 12 Big South Conference wins and a top-three conference regular-season finish. Longwood went 14-11 overall and received the program’s first-ever Division I postseason berth when it appeared in the Women’s College Basketball Inivational.
Next season, Tillett will have the opportunity to coach her daughter Isabel. Isabel Tillett signed as a member of the Lanchers’ spring recruiting class.
Isabel started at Osbourn Park as a freshman before finishing at Cosby High School after her mom took the job at Longwood.
